Ex-"NYPD Blue" Star Kim Delaney Off The Hook After Felony Assault Arrest

Former "NYPD Blue" star Kim Delaney won't face any charges after her recent arrest for felony assault ... L.A. prosecutors declined to file any charges against her and her husband, TMZ has learned.

The actress appeared in L.A. County Superior Court this morning after she was arrested Saturday for assault likely to cause great bodily injury against her husband, James Morgan. Morgan was also arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence.

But, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office decided not to file any charges, telling TMZ they didn't have sufficient evidence to move forward against either of them. It's a bit surprising after our law enforcement sources say the first incident between the couple popped off Friday night when Kim filed a domestic violence report with police after Morgan left the scene.

Cops said the next morning Morgan returned and things got so heated between him and Kim that she allegedly jumped behind the wheel of a vehicle and tried to mow him down.