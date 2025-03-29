Former "NYPD Blue" Star Kim Delaney Arrested For Felony Assault

Former "NYPD Blue" actress Kim Delaney now knows how it feels to be one of the suspects she arrested on the famous crime drama ... because she got thrown in the clink on Saturday!

Kim's real-life drama began around 10 AM Saturday when police were called to her LA home for a domestic disturbance involving her and her partner, James Morgan, according to law enforcement sources.

We're told the two had gotten into a heated argument that turned physical. Our sources say paramedics arrived on scene to see if Kim and John were injured.

After both were medically cleared, police slapped them with handcuffs and locked them up in jail.

Kim was charged with felony assault likely to cause great bodily injury. Morgan was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence.

The irony of being arrested can't be lost on Kim whose most notable role was as Detective Diane Russell on the popular TV series "NYPD Blue." That part won her a 1997 Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Kim has also starred in other TV shows, such as "CSI Miami," "Philly," "Army Wives" and the soap opera, "All My Children."