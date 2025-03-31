'NYPD Blue' Star Kim Delaney Allegedly Tried to Run Husband Over With Her Car

Hubby Says She Tried To Run Him Over With Car!!!

Kim Delaney and her husband were fighting for two days before getting arrested Saturday and he told police she tried to use her car to hurt him ... at least according to cops.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the "NYPD Blue" actress called the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on Friday night and made a domestic violence report against her husband, James Morgan.

We're told James took off after Friday's alleged domestic disturbance, and when he returned to their home the following morning, Kim called the cops again ... because she didn't want him around.

Our sources say when police arrived, James spoke with deputies and showed them video appearing to show Kim trying to hit him with her car. We're told cops talked to Kim as well -- and then arrested both of them.

As we first reported ... Kim was charged with felony assault likely to cause great bodily injury, and Morgan was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence.

We're told Kim's charge stems from the alleged car incident and James' charge is related to the alleged Friday night fight.

It's worth noting ... Kim was sued in January 2024 by a motorcyclist who claimed she rammed her car into him at a red light and then tried to flee the scene.