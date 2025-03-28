New Jersey Mayor Arrested for Drunk Driving With Toddler in Car, on Video

Play video content Lumberton Police Department via ABC News

A New Jersey mayor was arrested for drunk driving earlier this month, allegedly driving around with her toddler in the car ... and, the police body cam footage shows what happened after she pulled into her driveway.

Gina LaPlaca -- the mayor of Lumberton Township -- was pulled over on St. Patrick's Day ... and, when she gets out of the car, she takes her son out of the car while officers pepper her with questions. She tells police she just came from picking her son up from school.

Check out the clip ... they ask about her front passenger-side-view mirror -- which has been basically smashed to bits -- and, they tell her they got lots of calls about her driving erratically. WPVI-TV was first to report the story and air the video.

LaPlaca then goes through a series of sobriety tests which show she's unbalanced, tipping over a couple times. Officers going through her car find a water bottle in her purse, and one cop notes it smells like booze ... and, officers ultimately slap the cuffs on her.

LaPlaca bursts into tears at this, apologizing profusely to the officers, who tell her they're just doing their job -- before hauling her off to jail.

Once there, officers tell her they have to take her to the hospital ... 'cause her blood alcohol level is way too high.

The mayor was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Worth noting ... LaPlaca is still the Lumberton mayor, though many of her constituents are calling on her to resign. She even reportedly sent out an email saying she has no intention of stepping down.

Gina's husband, Jason Carty, tells TMZ ... "Gina is currently in inpatient treatment addressing her issues. I would like to thank the residents of Lumberton and the countless people throughout the country that have reached out to wish her well with her recovery and who have offered their support and prayers."

He adds the media coverage isn't helping the situation ... 'cause their toddler burst into tears when he saw her on television Thursday -- more than a week after they last saw her.