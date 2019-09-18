Democrat Donor Ed Buck Arrested for Running Drug Den

Play video content ANGNews

Ed Buck -- a California Democratic megadonor -- has been arrested and charged with operating a drug house after yet another person OD'd at his apartment ... fortunately this one survived.

TMZ's obtained video of Buck slumped over in the back of a cop car as he's hauled away from his West Hollywood home ... as cops and crime lab investigators made their way into his place.

Buck's accused of injecting a man with methamphetamine at his residence last week, causing a nonfatal overdose ... according to the L.A. County D.A.'s Office.

He's facing 3 felony counts -- battery causing serious injury, administering methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house. He's set to be arraigned Wednesday.

Buck's arrest comes after months of public scrutiny following the deaths of 2 men inside his apartment. Both men died from overdoses, 18 months apart, the first in July 2017 and the second in January.

Their deaths were found to be accidental methamphetamine overdoses. Though Buck wasn't charged in either incident, the mother of the first victim has filed a wrongful death suit against him.

Prosecutors reportedly allege in court docs that Buck uses his power to manipulate victims to participate in his sexual fetishes ... including injecting them with narcotics.