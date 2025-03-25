'Ghost Adventures' Star's Wife Makes Court Appearance in Murder-for-Hire Case

Play video content Fox 5

The estranged wife of "Ghost Adventures" star Aaron Goodwin made her first court appearance since being arrested for allegedly plotting to have him whacked ... and she's looking pretty stressed out.

Victoria Goodwin was in a Las Vegas courtroom Tuesday for a preliminary hearing ... she's facing two charges -- solicitation to commit murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Victoria's wearing jail scrubs and talking to her attorney, with her hands cuffed to a chain around her waist. She agrees to the judge's question about returning to court in 2 weeks.

TMZ broke the story ... Victoria was arrested earlier this month after police said she hatched a plan to kill Aaron while he was filming his show with Zak Bagans ... as a way to get out of her marriage.

Cops say Victoria cooked up the diabolical plan with Florida inmate Grant Amato, who just so happens to be a convicted killer himself ... setting aside $11,515 to pay a hitman to whack Aaron.

Police say Victoria told Amato she wanted to kill Aaron and provided Amato with information about Aaron's location and set times in California, where he was filming "Ghost Adventures" ... with Amato allegedly messaging someone about the plot, "He's asleep right now in the hotel room ... I need to know what's going on. Can I get an update. Was it done?"

The murder never happened, and Aaron previously told us he was blindsided. He's since filed for divorce.