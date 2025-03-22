'Ghost Adventures' Aaron Goodwin Thanks Fans After Wife's Alleged Murder Plot

"Ghost Adventures" star Aaron Goodwin is showing thanks for all the love and support he's getting after cops arrested his estranged wife for an alleged murder-for-hire plot.

Aaron posted about the arrest Friday for the first time since we broke news of her bust, telling his followers ... "Thank you everyone for all the love and support through this emotionally trying time. It has really helped a lot and I appreciate you all."

Play video content TMZ.com

We broke the story ... Victoria Goodwin was arrested earlier this month and booked on solicitation to commit murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges. Cops say she was messaging a Florida inmate about getting out of her marriage with Aaron when she allegedly sent the message "Am I a bad person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce."

Police say Victoria and the inmate -- convicted killer Grant Amato -- earmarked a little more than $11,000 to pay for the hit ... and the alleged plot was only discovered when cops found the inmate's contraband phone, which allegedly contained messages with Victoria.