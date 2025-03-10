'Ghost Adventures' Aaron Goodwin's Wife Arrested, Allegedly Tried to Hire Hitman

Cops Say Wife Tried Hiring Hitman To Have Him Killed!!!

The wife of "Ghost Adventures" star Aaron Goodwin got busted in a murder-for-hire plot ... and cops say she tried to pay a hitman to knock off her husband.

Victoria Goodwin was arrested last week and booked on two charges ... solicitation to commit murder and conspiracy to commit murder ... after police said she hatched a plan to kill Aaron while he was filming his show with Zak Bagans.

According to the arrest report, obtained by TMZ, cops say Victoria was messaging an inmate in a Florida prison about getting out of her marriage to Aaron when she asked ... "Am I a bad person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce."

Police say Victoria provided info about Aaron's location and filming times in California, where he was filming "Ghost Adventures."

Cops say Aaron's wife set aside $11,515 to pay the alleged hitman ... and they say the inmate she was communicating with messaged a guy about the alleged plot, "He's asleep right now in the hotel room ... I need to know what's going on. Can I get an update. Was it done?"

This allegedly happened back in October, and Aaron is still very much alive ... though it's unclear what went down with the alleged hitman, but cops claim there were specific messages about a $2,500 upfront payment.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Police say they only caught wind of the alleged plot after corrections officers found and seized the inmate's contraband phone at his Florida prison.

For her part, police say Victoria denied wanting Aaron to be killed, and says she was daydreaming or fantasizing about being without her husband. Cops say she also told them she didn't remember sending the messages, and doesn't want her hubby killed.

When confronted about messages related to sending the guy money, police say Victoria claimed she thought the money was for cell phones, and mentioned that she and Aaron were going through marital problems.

Play video content 2011 TMZ.com

Aaron, who married Victoria in August 2022 at the Haunted Mansion in Disneyland, tells TMZ ... he thought he was in a happy marriage and he's blindsided and devastated at this turn of events.

Zak tells us it's an emotional time for Aaron and he's trying to give him love and support.