Michael Lohan Has Arrest Warrant in Florida for Allegedly Violating Probation

Michael Lohan's recent arrest is leading to even more legal trouble, TMZ has learned ... 'cause now he has a warrant for his arrest out in Florida.

According to court documents ... an arrest warrant was issued last week after Lohan was arrested in Texas for allegedly assaulting his estranged wife, Kate Major.

The warrant relates to a case out in Palm Beach ... where Michael reportedly pled guilty to five counts of patient brokering back in 2022 for receiving commission for referring several patients to a particular rehab facility.

He received four years probation in that case ... and, now it seems the Texas arrest violated the terms.

As we told you ... Michael was arrested last month on a felony assault charge called "continuous violence against the family." Officers say one of their deputies saw bruising on Kate's body -- at which time they spoke to her and then arrested Michael without incident.

At the time, Michael told us Kate was setting him up ... adding she physically and verbally abused him.

When it comes to this new warrant out of Florida, we're told Michael needs to be picked up in Texas and then extradited to the Sunshine State.

Michael tells TMZ, "Kate has been threatening to get me violated on probation for a long time. She used these false charges here in Texas to do so.” He thinks it has to do with their custody battle and has vowed to fight the charges and expose Kate as a liar.