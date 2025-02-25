Lindsay Lohan's Dad Slapped With Protective Order After Assault Arrest

Michael Lohan is facing more consequences after his arrest for allegedly assaulting his estranged wife Kate Major ... a judge slapped him with a protective order — but his attorney is hitting back at the allegations, calling them BS.

On Monday, the judge signed the emergency protective order, which requires Lindsay Lohan's dad to refrain from assaulting Kate or communicating with her in a threatening or harassing matter, according to court documents.

The docs also say Michael can't go anywhere within 200 feet of her place of employment, regardless of if he's carrying a firearm.

Police say Michael showed up Friday to the parking lot of a building in Harris County, Texas, where Kate was getting a mammogram, which is a medical procedure that checks for breast cancer.

Cops say Kate spotted Michael and called the police out of fear he was following her.

Harris County Sheriff deputies responded, police say, and Kate told them Michael flipped her out of a chair at their house several days earlier. Deputies then arrested Michael, charging him with a felony assault called "continuous violence against the family."

Michael's attorney, Andino Reynal, fired back at the accusations, telling TMZ that Kate is an alcoholic with a criminal record, which includes many confirmed DUI arrests and at least 3 DUI convictions.

Reynal says Michael has tried to help Kate give up alcohol "for her own good and for the good of their two young children."

But, Reynal says, "when it became clear Kate was not going give up drinking, Michael asked her to move out of the guest house where she had been living — and these [police] accusations followed."

Reynal calls the timing of Kate's allegations "suspicious." Michael, of course, has denied any wrongdoing.