Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Waka Flocka Says He's Expecting First Child, Baby Boy

Waka Flaka I'm Gonna Be A Papa

By TMZ Staff
Published
main-WAKA-FLOCKA-getty-1
Getty

Round of applause for Waka Flocka Flame ... he says he's about to become a biological father for the first time!!!

Waka -- real name Juaquin James Malphurs -- just shared the happy news on social media, and it looks like he's having a son named after him.

sub-WAKA-FLOCKA-ig-2

The "Round of Applause" rapper shared an image of him holding a wooden decoration shaped like an oversized "J" inscribed with "Juaquin Jr."

Waka captioned the post ... "Just waiting for you to come home Jr. Best gift a man could ever ask for."

WFF is already the stepfather to his ex-wife Tammy's daughter Charlie ... back in 2021 Charlie asked Waka to adopt her ... so this will be Waka's first biological child.

No word on a due date ... but if Waka is getting the baby room ready, it might be sooner than later.

sub-WAKA-FLOCKA-ig-1

Seems Waka's really looking forward to his child's birth ... he also posted about holding and smelling his newborn child.

Congratulations!!!

Related articles