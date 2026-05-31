Waka Flocka Says He's Expecting First Child, Baby Boy

Round of applause for Waka Flocka Flame ... he says he's about to become a biological father for the first time!!!

Waka -- real name Juaquin James Malphurs -- just shared the happy news on social media, and it looks like he's having a son named after him.

The "Round of Applause" rapper shared an image of him holding a wooden decoration shaped like an oversized "J" inscribed with "Juaquin Jr."

Waka captioned the post ... "Just waiting for you to come home Jr. Best gift a man could ever ask for."

WFF is already the stepfather to his ex-wife Tammy's daughter Charlie ... back in 2021 Charlie asked Waka to adopt her ... so this will be Waka's first biological child.

No word on a due date ... but if Waka is getting the baby room ready, it might be sooner than later.

Seems Waka's really looking forward to his child's birth ... he also posted about holding and smelling his newborn child.