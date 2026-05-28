Tristan Thompson Doesn't Want More Kids Unless They're From Khloé's Embryos

Play video content Video: Tristan Thompson Says No More Kids Unless It’s With Khloé’s Embryos Khloe in Wonder Land

Tristan Thompson's still dreaming about expanding the family with Khloé Kardashian ... but she shut that idea down real quick!

The basketballer popped up on the "Khloé in Wonder Land" podcast and admitted he doesn’t want any more kids unless they come from her embryos -- even straight-up asking if they should have another baby ... and Khloé instantly hit him with a hard no.

Khloé pointed out they’ve still got embryos frozen -- and Tristan’s got sperm saved too -- but reminded him she’s the one calling the shots since he signed the embryos over to her.

So yeah, don’t expect baby No. 3 from these two anytime soon. Still, Tristan clearly hasn’t fully detached ... 'cause when the convo turned to Khloé dating, he admitted he had the 'ignorance is bliss' approach.

Play video content 10/7/17 Video: Tristan Thompson Cheating on Khloe with 2 Women TMZ.com