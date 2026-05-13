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Khloé Kardashian Says She Is Obsessed With Following Nancy Guthrie Case

Khloé Kardashian I'm Obsessed With Nancy Guthrie Case

By TMZ Staff
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"THEY'RE NOT TELLING US"
Video: Khloé Kardashian Says She Is Obsessed With Following Nancy Guthrie Case
Khloé in Wonder Land

Nancy Guthrie is Khloé Kardashian's latest true crime obsession ... and doesn't understand how there are so few leads about her tragic disappearance.

On Wednesday's episode of her "Khloé In Wonder Land" podcast, the reality star sat down with true-crime podcaster Ashley Flowers to talk about Savannah Guthrie's missing mother.

Khloé said it's "mind-blowing" that police don't have any info about what happened, explaining that she was fascinated by the since-debunked theory that Nancy's son-in-law could have been involved in her abduction.

Nancy Guthrie Abduction Potential Suspect
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Nancy Guthrie's Potential Suspect Launch Gallery
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Remember, the Pima County Sheriff's Department in Arizona told us back in February that wasn't the case ... because they hadn't identified any suspects.

Khloé also brought up the ransom notes we've been getting at TMZ ... saying it's strange that investigators have all these clues, but no actual information.

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