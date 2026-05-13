Play video content Video: Khloé Kardashian Says She Is Obsessed With Following Nancy Guthrie Case Khloé in Wonder Land

Nancy Guthrie is Khloé Kardashian's latest true crime obsession ... and doesn't understand how there are so few leads about her tragic disappearance.

On Wednesday's episode of her "Khloé In Wonder Land" podcast, the reality star sat down with true-crime podcaster Ashley Flowers to talk about Savannah Guthrie's missing mother.

Khloé said it's "mind-blowing" that police don't have any info about what happened, explaining that she was fascinated by the since-debunked theory that Nancy's son-in-law could have been involved in her abduction.

Remember, the Pima County Sheriff's Department in Arizona told us back in February that wasn't the case ... because they hadn't identified any suspects.