Nancy Guthrie New Demand Letter, 'I Have a Phone with Video'

TMZ has received yet another email from the person claiming to know the identities of Nancy Guthrie's kidnappers, and this time he says he has video of the "main guy" and Nancy the day she died.

We have authenticated the new email is from the same person who sent us the previous ones. He references an old Bitcoin address, which matches, as does his alias in the email.

He seems to scoff at our report the FBI believes the person who wrote the email might be a woman. He goes on to say ... "I am not the idiot who recently called in a tip about her burial site in Mexico."

He claims there are 2 kidnappers -- he has said previously there was more than one.

Then he drops new claims. He says, "I have a phone stashed in a secure location guaranteeing both the information it stores and the safety of the phone." He goes on to say, "What it contains is my definition of delivering them on a silver platter, a short video of the main guy with nancy the day that was probably her last, pictures of both involved, names and addresses and age."

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He claims the phone is in a "location easy to access if you know where it is." He says he will ante up the password for one Bitcoin, and gives a new Bitcoin address.

We have posted our reaction to his demand, which is to say he should send us one screengrab of Nancy to authenticate his claim.