Savannah Guthrie Calls Cops on YouTubers Staking Out Nancy's Home

Savannah Guthrie contacted law enforcement earlier this month after she says she learned a controversial YouTube personality was streaming outside her mother's home.

According to police records, obtained by TMZ, Savannah reached out to authorities on June 11 and told them she received information that a YouTuber known as "Criminal Network" was livestreaming and parked in front of the Arizona residence where Nancy Guthrie was abducted.

The report says authorities identified the individual as Alex Zabel from previous investigations.

Police documents state Savannah is one of the responsible parties connected to the property and said she'd been dealing with several internet-based "true crime" vloggers, including Zabel ... and she was "extremely upset" upon learning he was back outside the residence.

Authorities wrote that over the past several months, Savannah had repeatedly expressed concerns about the activities of certain online content creators ever since her mother's kidnapping ... and told investigators she feared for the safety of herself and her family because of some of their actions.

According to the report, Savannah did not know exactly what Zabel was allegedly saying or doing on the livestream at the time, but police noted that his mere presence near the home was upsetting to her.

The complaint was apparently forwarded to the Pima County Sheriff's Department Patrol Division, where deputies were already responding to a call for service related to the situation.

Police say Savannah was informed deputies were heading to the scene and she thanked the Sheriff's Department for its attention to the matter.

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It's unclear if any further law enforcement action was taken.