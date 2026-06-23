Savannah Guthrie Cries, Begs for Someone to Come Forward About Mom Nancy

Play video content Video: Savannah Guthrie Makes Emotional Appeal in Mom’s Case NBC

Savannah Guthrie got emotional on "TODAY" as she once again begged for someone with information about the whereabouts of her mother, Nancy, to come forward.

Check out the heartbreaking clip from Tuesday morning -- Savannah says she and her family are living in "agony" and "cannot be at peace" until she is found ... as tears roll down her cheeks.

She once again pleads for anyone with information to come forward, stating ... "No matter how small -- the reward is there -- you can tell us ... please do the right thing, for us, for our family, for our children."

As you know, the Guthrie family offered $1 million to anyone who came forward with information that would lead investigators to Nancy, who went missing overnight on January 31. Authorities believe she was abducted from her Tucson, Arizona home and have released a clip of a masked person at her doorway.

But, there have been no breaks in the case ... as the search for answers continues.