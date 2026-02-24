Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Savannah Guthrie Offering $1 Million Reward For Mom Nancy

By TMZ Staff
Published
022426_savannah_guthrie_kal_v2
"WE STILL BELIEVE IN A MIRACLE"
Instagram/@savannahguthrie

Savannah Guthrie and her family are offering a hefty reward for their missing mom, Nancy .... as part of a new plea for information.

The "Today" host posted a new video on social media stating, “Someone knows how to find our mom and bring her home.”

GUTHRIUE-kal-V3
SEE THE SECURITY FOOTAGE

Savannah said the reward would be paid “only for recovery of Nancy Guthrie, consistent with FBI criteria for payment of its reward in this case.”

The family will also be donating $500,000 to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

savannah guthrie Nancy Guthrie sub getty
Getty

Savannah and her family have been desperately pleading for anyone to provide information about who took Nancy.

Nancy was reported missing on February 1.

