Savannah Guthrie Offering $1 Million Reward For Mom Nancy

Play video content Instagram/@savannahguthrie

Savannah Guthrie and her family are offering a hefty reward for their missing mom, Nancy .... as part of a new plea for information.

The "Today" host posted a new video on social media stating, “Someone knows how to find our mom and bring her home.”

Play video content

Savannah said the reward would be paid “only for recovery of Nancy Guthrie, consistent with FBI criteria for payment of its reward in this case.”

The family will also be donating $500,000 to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Savannah and her family have been desperately pleading for anyone to provide information about who took Nancy.