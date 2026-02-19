Nancy Guthrie Kidnapper Manhunt Is Being Examined in a New Way

It's Not What You've Seen ... It's Who You Haven't

The search to locate Nancy Guthrie's kidnapper is being looked at through a new lens ... it's not about tips or what we've seen of the abductor on camera ... it's about finding someone who fits that description -- who has been missing for 3 weeks.

Law enforcement sources connected to the investigation tell TMZ ... they want people -- especially in the Tucson area -- to think about who has gone MIA for the last 3 weeks, and there's now a fair amount of information that could help ID the kidnapper.

Play video content

The man is somewhere between 5'9" and 5'10" with an average build and facial hair -- a mustache or a goatee/beard. If the ransom letters TMZ received are authentic, he's smart and very tech-savvy. Authorities believe he lives in the Tucson area.

The kidnapper has an Ozark Trail Hiker backpack, a coat we believe is an Athletic Works Fusion Knit jacket, a polyester holster, and a semi-automatic handgun.

Law enforcement wants to know who fits that description who has gone off the radar over the last 3 weeks.

Play video content TMZ.com

Nancy was reported missing on Feb. 1 ... so the assumption here is the kidnapper hasn't been seen in public since then either.

Play video content NBC