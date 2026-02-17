Savannah Guthrie's Husband Lands in Arizona Amid Search for Nancy

Play video content BACKGRID

Savannah Guthrie's husband, Michael Feldman, landed in Tucson, Arizona today as the search for his mother-in-law, Nancy Guthrie, intensifies.

The 57-year-old PR consultant remained tight-lipped when a photog caught up with him at the airport, quickly making his way to the vehicle waiting for him.

Michael was no doubt in a hurry to reunite with his wife to add some much-needed support.

Today, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos announced they were not able to match the DNA taken from a glove found 2 miles from Nancy's house to any profile in the federal CODIS system ... and now the FBI is using genealogy testing to try to track the suspect down.

As you know, Nancy was last seen on Saturday night, January 31 ... she was reported missing the next day after missing church.