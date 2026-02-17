Milwaukee Attorney Offers $100K Reward for Nancy Guthrie Information

Play video content Fox6Now

An attorney in Milwaukee, Wisconsin is promising to cough up a $100K reward to anyone who has information that leads to an arrest in Arizona's Nancy Guthrie case.

Attorney Michael Hupy -- a prominent personal injury attorney lawyer, and president of Milwaukee Crime Stoppers -- announced the $100,000 would be offered through Crime Stoppers ... which allows tipsters to remain anonymous.

He told local channel WITI-TV he feels the anonymity may encourage people to come forward, and Crime Stoppers is the "perfect place to do it."

The Pima County Sheriff's Department in Tucson initially announced a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest ... while the FBI's original offer was $50,000. The FBI announced Thursday the new reward was upped to $100,000.

Huby criticized the joint effort between the Pima County Sheriff's Dept. and the FBI to get Nancy home, noting ... "She’s an 84-year-old woman and I don’t like the way the investigation and reward is being handled I think it could have been done much better."

As you know, Nancy was reported missing on Feb. 1 after she got together with her daughter, Annie Guthrie, and her husband, Tommaso Cioni, for dinner the night before.

The FBI released footage from Nancy's Nest doorbell camera last week showing a masked and gloved individual at her front door ... and her famous daughter, 'TODAY' anchor Savannah Guthrie, has begged whoever is responsible to "do the right thing" and come forward.

Authorities confirmed Monday that Nancy's family members have been cleared of suspicion in her disappearance.