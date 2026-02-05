Pima County Sheriff: Nancy Guthrie Search Update, Watch Live

Play video content FOX 10 Phoenix

The search for Nancy Guthrie has entered its fifth day ... and the Pima County Sheriff's Department is staying true to its word and providing another update you can watch live.

Sheriff Chris Nanos and other authorities are expected to speak on any new information in the case in just a few minutes.

Play video content FOX 10 Phoenix

Nanos lays out a comprehensive timeline ... beginnging when she left her own house at approximatley 5:30 PM -- verified because her garage door opened around that time. After several hours of playing games, Nancy returned to her home.

Nancy returned to her home via Uber around 9:48 PM and the garage door closed at 9:50 PM. The doorbell camera disconnected at approximately 1:47 AM. At 2:12 AM the software for the camera detected a person. Nancy's pacemaker disconnected at 2:28 AM.

The sheriff also confirmed there was in fact blood by the front door ... as evidenced in video taken by NewsNation reporter Brian Entin. However, there was no forced entry despite previous reports.

Nanos says he and his fellow law enforcement officers still believe Nancy is alive out there ... and, they're doing everything they can to find her.

The FBI has offered a $50k dollar reward for any information that will help them find Nancy or the suspects in this case. They also announced they've made one arrest regarding an imposter ransom note. More information on that arrest will be released at a later time.

Nanos reiterates there are no suspects and no persons of interest in the case at this time.

As you know ... Nancy was last seen late Saturday night -- and a family member reported her missing Sunday morning. When cops arrived at her Tucson, Arizona home, they say they observed concerning signs at the scene.

Video taken at the home after the break-in captured what appeared to be a trail of blood just outside the front door of the residence.

Play video content Instagram / @savannahguthrie

TMZ received an alleged ransom note earlier this week, which we passed on to law enforcement ... and Savannah Guthrie responded via video to an alleged demand letter -- calling for proof of life from alleged abductors before talks could move forward.

Tons of rumors about the case are floating around ... including former NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield reporting Tommaso Cioni -- Nancy's son-in-law -- is a suspect. The Pima County sheriff shot down the report and told us they have not identified a suspect yet.

Play video content FOX News

Investigators searched Tommaso and Annie Guthrie's home thoroughly Wednesday ... with an Internet Crimes Against Children investigator entering the home.