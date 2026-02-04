Law Enforcement Agents at Annie Guthrie's House Amid Search For Nancy

A new development in the kidnapping of 'TODAY' anchor Savannah Guthrie's mother Nancy ... the Arizona home of Savannah's sister Annie Guthrie and her husband Tommaso Cioni is crawling with law enforcement agents.

Photos show a deputy wearing an ICAC shirt arriving Wednesday afternoon at Annie and Tommaso's home ... and what's even more interesting is what he appears to have in the bag over his shoulder.

Now, the ICAC badge appears to be from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force ... and the box with a strap over his shoulder is believed to be a forensic extraction device used to access data from smartphones, SIM cards and more.

The Cellebrite Universal Forensic Extraction Device can even retrieve encrypted data and deleted content.

Annie and Tommaso are reportedly the last people to see Nancy before she was abducted from her Tucson-area home in the middle of the night.

Reporters outside the home say agents appeared to have seized items from inside ... though it's unclear what, if anything, was taken.

As for the ICAC task force's involvement ... Pima Co. Sheriff's Dept. says detectives from multiple units are working the case, but "this does not mean an acronym or unit name on the shirt is indicative of a particular crime associated with this case."