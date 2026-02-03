Video Shows Blood Outside Home of 'TODAY' Anchor Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mom

Play video content NewsNation

There's a trail of blood leading away from the front door of the Arizona home of 'TODAY' anchor Savannah Guthrie's kidnapped mom ... and it's all on video.

New footage captured by NewsNation Senior National Correspondent Brian Entin shows blood drops and splatter on Nancy Guthrie's front porch.

Nancy was reported missing Sunday -- cops say she was snatched from her bed in the middle of the night -- and it looks like there's an unopened Amazon package on the porch too.

Blood was reportedly found inside the home, alongside signs of forced entry ... and the Pima County Sheriff's Department says DNA samples collected at the Tucson-area home are confirmed to belong to Nancy.

It's unclear if the blood we're seeing outside the home belongs to Nancy ... but we know homicide detectives are investigating the case.

TMZ has received an alleged ransom note demanding payment for Nancy's release ... and there's a deadline and a demand for millions' worth of Bitcoin. We've forwarded the note to law enforcement.