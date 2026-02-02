'TODAY' Anchor Savannah Guthrie Posts ‘Please Pray’ for Mother Nancy

'TODAY' show anchor Savannah Guthrie is asking the public for prayers and hope after her 84-year-old mother -- Nancy -- has been missing from her home in Pima County, Arizona since yesterday morning.

Guthrie took to social media with an emotional message, sharing that her family is leaning heavily on faith as they search for her beloved mom -- thanking the public for "lifting your prayers with ours."

Savannah described her mother as “our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy,” calling her a woman of deep conviction and “a good and faithful servant.”

SG is urging others within her statement to raise their voices in prayer alongside her family and to believe the prayers are lifting her mother during this time -- saying plainly “we need you” and "bring her home."

At this time, Savannah has not shared additional details publicly about the circumstances surrounding her mother’s disappearance, but the message has already prompted an outpouring of support from fans and friends.

As we reported, Guthrie was taken by force from her Arizona home in the middle of the night and investigators are looking at registered sex offenders and others in the area; while combing through videos from cameras at Guthrie's home, neighbors' residences, local businesses and traffic lights.