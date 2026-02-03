Blood Found in House of 'TODAY' Anchor Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mom

Blood was reportedly found inside the Arizona home of 'TODAY' anchor Savannah Guthrie's missing mom amid the desperate search for the 84-year-old.

Law enforcement sources told the L.A. Times blood was discovered alongside signs of forced entry at the ritzy multimillion-dollar Tucson home where Nancy Guthrie lives. Authorities have not confirmed who the blood belongs to.

Nancy was reported missing Sunday, just hours after returning home from dinner Saturday night. Savannah’s sister, Annie, is believed to be the last person to see their mom, according to Us Weekly. Annie reportedly told the Pima County Sheriff's Dept. she noticed "no red flags" during dinner with her mom.

As we reported ... Nancy was taken from her bed in the middle of the night, and investigators are looking at registered sex offenders and others in the area while combing through video from cameras at her home, neighbors' residences, local businesses, and traffic lights.