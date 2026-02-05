Nancy Guthrie Ransom Letter Deadline Passes Without Proof of Life

Play video content Instagram / @savannahguthrie

Moment of truth in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case ... the first deadline from the ransom letter came and went ... but the family says they still haven't heard a peep from whoever abducted her.

The first deadline lapsed at 4 PM PT Thursday ... that's when millions of dollars in bitcoin were due in exchange for Nancy's safe return.

'TODAY' host Savannah Guthrie uploaded a video of her brother saying the family has not gotten proof of life on Nancy ... as they've been requesting since Wednesday evening.

Thursday's deadline was included in the ransom letter sent to TMZ on Tuesday, which we forwarded to law enforcement, and the FBI came out Thursday and revealed to the public the first deadline date.

Savannah Guthrie posted a video yesterday acknowledging the ransom and saying the family was ready to talk if they got proof of life on Nancy.

The feds say it's up to the Guthries if they want to pay the ransom demand.

It's worth noting there's a second deadline set for Monday Feb. 9, as confirmed by authorities.

The FBI wouldn't say what exactly changes once the deadlines come and go ... but -- as Harvey and Charles said on "TMZ Live" -- we know if the first one is missed, that changes the demand ... while missing the second has a much more serious consequence.

We reached out to NBC ... the network had no comment.