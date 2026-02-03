Alleged Ransom Note for Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Demands Millions in Bitcoin

Play video content TMZ.com

Another scary twist in the disappearance of "TODAY" host Savannah Guthrie's kidnapped mother ... TMZ has received an alleged ransom note demanding payment for the release of Nancy Guthrie.

The note, which was sent to us Tuesday morning, demands a specific substantial amount of Bitcoin ... the amount is in the millions, and the note demands the cryptocurrency be sent to a specific Bitcoin address.

TMZ has verified the Bitcoin address is real.

There is a deadline connected to the alleged ransom ... and an element of "or else."

In the moment on our live stream above, Harvey and Charles said she was wearing an item mentioned in the note. In fact, the note says she was not wearing it.

The alleged ransom note also describes another item the sender says was damaged at her Tucson-area home.

We forwarded the alleged ransom demand to the Pima County Sheriff.