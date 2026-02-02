'TODAY' Anchor Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mom Without Daily Meds Needed to Survive

Meds Keep Her Alive, But She Doesn't Have Them

There's another reason for concern when it comes to 'TODAY' anchor Savannah Guthrie's missing mother ... 'cause it sounds like she doesn't have access to the daily medication she needs to survive.

Savannah's longtime friend Jenna Bush Hager revealed Monday 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie is without her prescription meds.

Jenna sounded the alarm on "Today with Jenna & Sheinelle" ... she says she knows Nancy personally and says she's thinking about Savannah's missing mom and the entire Guthrie family.

As we reported ... Arizona's Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos says law enforcement now considers Nancy's disappearance part of a crime.

Nancy was last seen Saturday night at her home in the Tucson area ... and on Sunday afternoon, she was reported missing. Law enforcement agencies are scouring Arizona looking for her, but so far they've come up empty.