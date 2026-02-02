Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

'TODAY' Anchor Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mom Without Daily Meds Needed to Survive

By TMZ Staff
Published
MUCH-NEEDED MEDICATION
There's another reason for concern when it comes to 'TODAY' anchor Savannah Guthrie's missing mother ... 'cause it sounds like she doesn't have access to the daily medication she needs to survive.

Savannah's longtime friend Jenna Bush Hager revealed Monday 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie is without her prescription meds.

Savannah Guthrie nancy Guthrie sub getty
Jenna sounded the alarm on "Today with Jenna & Sheinelle" ... she says she knows Nancy personally and says she's thinking about Savannah's missing mom and the entire Guthrie family.

As we reported ... Arizona's Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos says law enforcement now considers Nancy's disappearance part of a crime.

Savannah Guthrie nancy Guthrie missing poster
Nancy was last seen Saturday night at her home in the Tucson area ... and on Sunday afternoon, she was reported missing. Law enforcement agencies are scouring Arizona looking for her, but so far they've come up empty.

Jenna also says she's sending prayers out to Savannah and her fam.

