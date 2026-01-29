Ray J Says Doctors Prescribed 8 Medications For Heart Issues, May Need Defibrillator

Ray J says doctors are giving him every drug under the sun in an attempt to prolong his life ... prescribing eight different kinds of medications despite their grim prognosis.

The rapper tells TMZ ... he went to doctors who gave him the bad news, telling him they're not sure how long he has to live ... and they recommend he stay in bed and take his medication.

Play video content

ICYMI ... Ray J says doctors gave him just months to live -- telling his followers he doesn't think he's going to make it to 2027. He says half of his heart has turned black and it's only beating at 60 percent, which is not a good sign.

Ray J says doctors prescribed him several different meds, including the cholesterol medication Lipitor, Jardiance and Entresto -- medications for people at high risk of heart failure -- among others.

Ray J reveals his heart is only operating at 25%, with doctors giving him a short time to live. He says his heart is mostly black: 'I f***ed my shit up.’ pic.twitter.com/frWDoDQEyu — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) January 28, 2026 @Raindropsmedia1

Doctors told him to prepare for the possibility of getting a pacemaker or defibrillator ... though he won't get an update until he goes back to the doctor for a check-up in 14 days.

Ray J says doctors have warned him not to drink or smoke -- which is hard for him -- but he's doing his best to stay on the straight and narrow. He says not being able to see his kids "took me down" -- and "made me realize I need to change my ways of living." Ray is currently under a criminal protective order preventing him from seeing his kids.

As for his proposed trip to Haiti to find a cure for his disease ... Ray J says he does know the island nation is in complete chaos, but he says his research so far has led him to believe Haiti has cures for diseases, including heart diseases so he's willing to risk it and go there for treatment.