Ray J Says Doctors Told Him He Has Just Months to Live

Ray J says his health is failing ... and doctors aren't even sure he'll live to see 2027.

The rapper took to social media to directly address his fans after his recent hospitalization ... telling them point-blank "2027 is definitely a wrap for me" -- while waving his hand in front of his throat like he's telling someone to cut the music.

Ray J reveals his heart is only operating at 25%, with doctors giving him a short time to live. He says his heart is mostly black: 'I f***ed my shit up.’ pic.twitter.com/frWDoDQEyu — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) January 28, 2026 @Raindropsmedia1

His friend tries to argue with him, telling him to stay positive ... but Ray J just replies by saying that's what the doctors told him.

Ray J blames years of drinking and partying for taking a toll on his heart ... which he's previously admitted is only working at 25% capacity at this point.

The star says he'd down multiple bottles in one night, feeling invincible ... but the hard partying lifestyle's caught up to him -- and essentially turned his heart "black."

Ray J says he's going to Haiti in about 2 weeks as a last-ditch effort to find a treatment to keep him alive -- which shows how desperate he is ... because the island nation is in an ongoing state of turmoil, and the U.S. State Department warns Americans not to travel to the country.

He ends the message by shouting out his parents as well as his sister, Brandy -- who he says is paying his bills for him.