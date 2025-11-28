Princess Love Says Ray J is Gaslighting Her in Wake Of His Arrest

Princess Love is not buying what Ray J is selling, at least according to a new post in the wake of Ray's arrest for allegedly threatening his estranged wife with a gun.

Princess Love reposted a series of quotes about gaslighting, and it doesn't take a rocket scientist to connect the dots and conclude these are sentiments Ray J has expressed to her, including. "'No, you're acting a little bit crazy. What happened was (completely new scenario that didn't occur at all) - that's the truth.'"

And there's more ..."'You're just trying to confuse everyone so you get to come out on top and control the narrative. We all know why you're doing this, so just stop."

TMZ broke the story ... Ray was arrested just after 4 AM Thursday for making a criminal threat ... after he was seen on a live stream going berserk on Princess Love. He appeared to snatch a handgun off a table, load the firearm and declare, "If these n***as step foot close to this door I'm going to blow this f***ing sh*t away, bro."

Princess Love posted a video Thursday, slamming Ray for trying to deny her access to their kids for Thanksgiving. She says she felt the need to be present, claiming the last time Ray was left alone with the children, the kids found him naked in bed with another woman.

