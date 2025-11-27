Princess Love Blasts Ray J After Allegedly Pulling a Gun on Her in New Video

Play video content Instagram / @princesslove

Princess Love isn't holding back ... breaking her silence after an explosive live stream altercation with Ray J -- which ended with him getting hauled off to jail.

Princess posted a video on IG Thursday afternoon with the caption, “Enough is enough” ... speaking directly to Ray and unloading frustration about co-parenting and the chaos she says comes with it.

Play video content

She insists she would never put her kids -- Melody and Epik -- in danger ... and that includes “leaving them with a man who’s waving a gun around” -- a direct shot at Ray J, who was seen holding a handgun during the live stream.

Princess claims she’s been raising their two kids entirely on her own ... while Ray J is “terrorizing” and “abusing” women.

She alleges Ray J pulled a gun on her and her cousin’s husband when she tried to grab the kids and leave the house.

Then Princess drops a bombshell ... saying she wanted Ray to see the kids for Thanksgiving -- but also felt she needed to be present, claiming the last time Ray was left alone with them, the kids found him in bed naked with another woman.

Princess urges Ray to check himself into rehab ... telling him, “You’re more than drunk,” and praying he gets the help he needs.

Play video content

Ray J also addressed the chaotic incident in a now-deleted post ... saying he had a major issue with Princess’ cousin’s husband entering his room while trying to take the kids -- and he felt he needed to defend his space.

Play video content BACKGRID