Mario Doesn't Want Hard Feelings Between Omarion, Calls Ray J Challenge 'Delusional'

But Even Brandy Knows Ray J Is Delusional!!!

Mario is setting the record straight after his recent comments about Omarion's singing being hit or miss ... but thinks Ray J's trolling needs to be nipped in the bud!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Mario out in NYC while promoting his latest project, "Mood Swings," which could sum up his thoughts on his R&B contemporaries for some fans.

Ray J recently went nuclear in Mario's Baltimore hometown on the local radio station, bragging about how his skills and hits are superior to the "Let Me Love You" hitmaker.

Mario tells us William Ray Norwood Jr., however, needs to take a chill pill and listen to his big sis, Brandy, that he needs to hone his craft more!!!

Mario was just one of Brandy's special guests during her "Boy Is Mine" L.A. tour stop and firmly believes even she knows Ray J can't see him anywhere on the microphone!!!

In the case of slighting Omarion's consistency, Mario says O is very talented, and his comments weren't meant with malice; it was just barbershop talk!!!

Mario believes Omarion had dinged him for his dancing skills, he would have just laughed it off ... everyone's so sensitive these days!!!

Reconciliation isn't coming easy ... Mario tells us Omarion won't even speak to him to have a kumbaya moment, a notion that the B2K singer doubled down on while on "Sway in the Morning."