Tory Lanez, His Attorney Found in Contempt in Megan Thee Stallion Defamation Case

Megan Thee Stallion's defamation trial against blogger Milagro Gramz starts today, and things are already rocky for Tory Lanez ... he and his attorney are being held in contempt of court!!!

According to court docs obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Megan's attorneys tried to depose Tory on three separate occasions, but they say he was disruptive and unresponsive each time ... the most recent outburst on November 15.

Play video content TMZ.com

Megan's attorneys say Tory stormed out, calling the attorney several expletives. They also claim Tory's attorney, Crystal Morgan, attempted to coach him and failed to instruct him to answer the questions ... leading the judge to find her in contempt, as well.

The judge fined $20,000 for his obstruction of Megan's side's multiple attempts to depose him ... while Morgan was ordered to pay $5,000 for her part in the obstruction and her failure to uphold professional standards.

It's looking like there will be a fierce -- yet fashionable -- battle in the courtroom.

We're told Megan arrived at court with 4 lawyers and a small army of legal assistants ... she was wearing a houndstooth black-and-white outfit and tall heels, and two diamond rings on one hand, along with diamond earrings.

Milagro arrived with 3 attorneys ... and while she and Megan did not look at each other one time, our sources say Milagro appeared nervous and fidgety.

Milagro was draped in all black, with cow-skin style, high-heel slides, and a gold bracelet to complete the look.

Play video content TMZ.com

Tory lost his effort to overturn his conviction in a California appellate court last week ... and he's currently serving his 10-year prison sentence for his role in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case.