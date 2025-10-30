Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Megan Thee Stallion, Klay Thompson Appear To Move In Together

Megan Thee Stallion, Klay Thompson New Roomies?!? ... Appear To Move In Together

By TMZ Staff
Published
megan thee stallion and klay thompson getty 1
Getty

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson might've taken a major step in their relationship -- the popular couple appears to now be living together after the rapper's latest social media post.

Meg shared a photo dump on her IG on Wednesday ... giving her 32+ million followers a glimpse of her life lately.

megan thee stallion and klay thompson insta 1

The first pic has everyone talking ... as it features two hands coming together to form a heart with a set of keys -- and many believe one of the mitts belongs to Thompson.

That photo has fans convinced the couple has made a huge commitment by getting a home together ... and there was a ton of support in the comments.

"So where can I send a housewarming gift lol 😂," one fan said.

Megan Thee Stallion And Klay Thompson Together
Launch Gallery
Megan Thee Stallion And Klay Thompson Together Launch Gallery

Another pointed out her new single, "Lover Girl" ... in which Meg very well might have addressed the matter with her lyrics -- "I turned his house into a home, I'm one hell of a woman."

If they really became roomies, it's a major move for the couple -- but it wouldn't be all that surprising, as Meg refers to herself as a "boyfriendholic."

The lovebirds went "Instagram official" this summer ... and Meg has been embracing her new NBA WAG role, cheering him on at games.

Seems like they're getting pretty serious!!

Related articles