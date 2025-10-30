Megan Thee Stallion, Klay Thompson Appear To Move In Together

... Appear To Move In Together

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson might've taken a major step in their relationship -- the popular couple appears to now be living together after the rapper's latest social media post.

Meg shared a photo dump on her IG on Wednesday ... giving her 32+ million followers a glimpse of her life lately.

The first pic has everyone talking ... as it features two hands coming together to form a heart with a set of keys -- and many believe one of the mitts belongs to Thompson.

That photo has fans convinced the couple has made a huge commitment by getting a home together ... and there was a ton of support in the comments.

"So where can I send a housewarming gift lol 😂," one fan said.

Another pointed out her new single, "Lover Girl" ... in which Meg very well might have addressed the matter with her lyrics -- "I turned his house into a home, I'm one hell of a woman."

If they really became roomies, it's a major move for the couple -- but it wouldn't be all that surprising, as Meg refers to herself as a "boyfriendholic."

Megan Thee Stallion attending the Mavericks-Thunder game in Dallas tonight. pic.twitter.com/pZbyqeiO90 — Stallion Access (@stallionaccess) October 28, 2025 @stallionaccess

The lovebirds went "Instagram official" this summer ... and Meg has been embracing her new NBA WAG role, cheering him on at games.