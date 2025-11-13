Klay Thompson Slams Jason Williams, Patrick Beverley For Meg Thee Stallion Comments

Klay Thompson just unloaded on a pair of ex-NBA stars for their graphic chat about Megan Thee Stallion ... calling Patrick Beverley and Jason Williams "so disgusting and disturbing" for disrespecting his girlfriend.

As we previously reported, White Chocolate made shocking comments on the "Hoopin’ N Hollerin'" podcast on Wednesday ... hinting the Dallas Mavericks hooper's relationship with the rapper might be to blame for his slump this season.

Play video content Hoopin' N Hollerin'

"It only takes one p**** to drag a battleship across the desert. That's how powerful it is," WC told Pat Bev. "Klay Thompson, I ain't sayin' that's what it is ... but that might be what it is."

Klay got wind of what was said ... and he's furious.

"Referring to my GF as a 'p****' is so disgusting and disturbing," Thompson commented on Instagram. "Especially from someone who played in the NBA . How would yall feel if I referred to your wives in such a way ? @patbev21"

"Do better fellas . Very disappointing"

Meg has yet to respond ... but Klay might've handled all that needs to be said with his post.

Klay is averaging 8.5 points a game so far into his second season with the Mavs ... and just 38.9% from behind the arc.