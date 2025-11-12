Jason Williams Says Meg Thee Stallion May Be To Blame For Klay Thompson's Slump

Play video content Hoopin' N Hollerin'

Jason Williams thinks he knows why Klay Thompson is strugglin' on the basketball court this season -- MEG THEE STALLION!

That's what the former NBA star said on the "Hoopin’ N Hollerin'" podcast on Wednesday, just a week after the Dallas Mavericks announced they were benching the four-time NBA champion, who is averaging just 7.4 points per game, while shooting 26.7% from the three.

The podcast crew, including Patrick Beverly, mentioned Thompson's new relationship with Meg, one of the hottest stars in all of music ... when Williams, a 12-year NBA vet, chimed in.

"I'm from West Virginia, man, I've been taught a lot from old folks, old white folks," Williams said, "It only takes one p**** to drag a battleship across the desert. That's how powerful it is."

"Klay Thompson, I ain't sayin' that's what it is ... but that might be what it is."

Play video content Instagram/@theestallion

Williams -- a.k.a. "White Chocolate" -- isn't the only one.

Some Thompson fans have also pointed the finger at Meg, while others believe past injuries and age are catching up with him.

Klay and Meg went public with their relationship this summer and appear to be head over heels for each other.

She even dropped a new single, "Lover Girl", that she dedicated to KT.

Waiting for your permission to load Spotify track.

The couple also caused a frenzy with an Instagram post last month that appeared to show the couple living together.