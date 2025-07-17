Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Megan Thee Stallion Calls Klay Thompson 'The Nicest Person' She's Ever Met

By TMZ Staff
Published
Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Flaunt PDA in NYC
Getty

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson's romance tour continues -- this time, the new couple turned heads at a fancy event ... and the "Mamushi" rapper gushed about how special her hooper boyfriend is to her.

The pair was spotted all dolled up at the inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City on Wednesday ... a bash for Megan's nonprofit organization that provides resources for women, children and the elderly in underserved communities.

Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Flaunt PDA in NYC sub getty swipe 3
Getty

It's the second time the lovebirds have been spotted showing PDA in public since their Instagram hard launch ... and the shindig was a perfect opportunity to open up a bit about their hot love story.

"Oh, we met and it was such a meet-cute," Megan told PEOPLE about Thompson.

"It was like a f***ing movie. I won't tell you how, but ... and I won't tell you when. But, it was a movie!"

When asked what she likes most about the 35-year-old Dallas Mavericks guard ... Megan, 30, responded by calling him "the nicest person I've ever met in my life."

It was just last week Megan shared a poolside pic with Thompson spotted far off in the distance ... which sent her followers into a frenzy.

megan thee stallion klay thompson sub split instagram
Instagram / @theestallion

Thompson confirmed the coupling with his own post a few days later ... before they went full send with a public debut at a dinner in NYC this week.

Megan is currently one of the hottest female rappers out ... earning multiple honors, including the 2025 American Music Award for Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist.

megan thee stallion klay thompson split sub getty
Getty

Thompson is a four-time NBA champion and widely regarded as one of the best three-point shooters in the league.

Power couple indeed!!

