Megan Thee Stallion Calls Klay Thompson 'The Nicest Person' She's Ever Met

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson's romance tour continues -- this time, the new couple turned heads at a fancy event ... and the "Mamushi" rapper gushed about how special her hooper boyfriend is to her.

The pair was spotted all dolled up at the inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City on Wednesday ... a bash for Megan's nonprofit organization that provides resources for women, children and the elderly in underserved communities.

It's the second time the lovebirds have been spotted showing PDA in public since their Instagram hard launch ... and the shindig was a perfect opportunity to open up a bit about their hot love story.

"Oh, we met and it was such a meet-cute," Megan told PEOPLE about Thompson.

"It was like a f***ing movie. I won't tell you how, but ... and I won't tell you when. But, it was a movie!"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

When asked what she likes most about the 35-year-old Dallas Mavericks guard ... Megan, 30, responded by calling him "the nicest person I've ever met in my life."

It was just last week Megan shared a poolside pic with Thompson spotted far off in the distance ... which sent her followers into a frenzy.

Thompson confirmed the coupling with his own post a few days later ... before they went full send with a public debut at a dinner in NYC this week.

Megan is currently one of the hottest female rappers out ... earning multiple honors, including the 2025 American Music Award for Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist.

Thompson is a four-time NBA champion and widely regarded as one of the best three-point shooters in the league.