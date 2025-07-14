Megan Thee Stallion Unwraps Labubu Gifts From Klay Thompson Sitting on His Lap

Play video content TikTok / @theestallion

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson recently hard-launched their romance, and the love language is already speaking in gifts ... in the form of several Labubu dolls!!!

The superstar rapper posted a 6-minute TikTok video (which she's since strangely deleted) of her unboxing the coveted toys of the moment ... gushing with each new discovery, and admitting "blue" was their fav color as a couple!!!

Klay never shows his face -- and he even gets shushed by Meg when he starts to mumble in the background -- but she ends the TikTok thanking her boo for the Labubus, and refers to him as "baby" a lot.

We confirmed the pairing last week while they were on a tropical vacay -- and they've both been leaning into the newfound attention.