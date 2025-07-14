Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Megan Thee Stallion Unwraps Labubu Gifts From Klay Thompson Sitting on His Lap

Meg Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Labubu Gifts From the Lap of Luxury ... Wonder What Popped Up?

By TMZ Staff
Published
megan-thee-stallion-kal-07-14-2025
SNEAKY KLAY
TikTok / @theestallion

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson recently hard-launched their romance, and the love language is already speaking in gifts ... in the form of several Labubu dolls!!!

The superstar rapper posted a 6-minute TikTok video (which she's since strangely deleted) of her unboxing the coveted toys of the moment ... gushing with each new discovery, and admitting "blue" was their fav color as a couple!!!

071425_megan_thee_stallion_2062911

Klay never shows his face -- and he even gets shushed by Meg when he starts to mumble in the background -- but she ends the TikTok thanking her boo for the Labubus, and refers to him as "baby" a lot.

meg_thee_stallion_klay_thompson
GET IT, MEG!!!
TMZ.com

We confirmed the pairing last week while they were on a tropical vacay -- and they've both been leaning into the newfound attention.

No word on why Megan deleted the Labubu-loving post, but we've reached out to her team.

