Megan Thee Stallion Flaunts Insane Body on 'Love Island,' Hosts Twerk-Off

Megan Thee Stallion is bringing Hot Girl Summer to the villa ... 'cause this bombshell just made waves on "Love Island USA" by flaunting her bangin' bikini bod while hosting a twerk comp!

Talk about body-ody ... the singer exudes confidence while strutting onto the latest episode of the hit series in a teeny gold thong bikini.

The "WAP" hitmaker made sure the attention wasn't all on her -- she had islanders participate in a twerking contest ... and some of their moves were hot enough to melt the sun!

Check it out ... the "Love Island" cast members are having a blast while shaking what their mamas gave them in front of an enthused Megan.

It seems like MTS brought the party to the villa -- a much-needed reprieve after fans came at the show earlier this month for allowing Yulissa Escobar to participate after she casually made racist comments in videos that surfaced ahead of the series premiere.

She was booted from the villa -- but last week protested how she was treated amid the controversy, reasoning she should be held accountable, but not "erased."