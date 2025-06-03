'Love Island USA' Fans Vow to Vote Out Yulissa Escobar Over N-Word Use

"Love Island USA" is about to unleash a fresh batch of flirty singles -- but if fans have their way, one contestant will be packing her bags before unpacking her drama on the show.

Contestant Yulissa Escobar is already setting off alarm bells -- she’s been outed for casually using the N-word on two separate podcasts, and now furious fans are calling for swift justice … vowing to vote her out the moment they get the chance following Tuesday's premiere.

Two clips have been blowing up ever since the S7 lineup dropped -- and they’re not a good look for Yulissa. In them, she casually drops the racially-charged word 3 times while talking about some messy man drama.

Cameras started rolling days before tonight's premiere, so Yulissa’s already deep in "Love Island" mode -- but back in real life, her IG’s comments have been limited, likely thanks to a friend or family member scrambling to do damage control.

In fact, one of Yulissa’s hometown pals, Maria, jumped into the IG chaos to defend her -- commenting: "lol... y’all act like you never said the N word before, stop being so f***ing sensitive."

So while it seems Yulissa’s got a circle that’s cool with her use of the epithet ... fans aren’t having it.

X is lit with fans saying they’ll be doing the most to get Yulissa booted, and it's not only due to her loud-and-proud support of President Trump.

