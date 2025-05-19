'Love Island' Star Jailed for Brutally Choking Ex in Front of Their Child, Cops Say

“Love Island” contestant Cashel Barnett is behind bars in Utah ... the reality star turned himself in to police after a felony warrant had been issued for his arrest, TMZ has learned.

Authorities and a source close to the victim tell TMZ … Cashel was booked into Salt Lake City jail in Utah on Monday morning – a week after a warrant had been issued.

Cashel was hit with a slew of charges by the SLC district attorney after he allegedly attacked his ex-girlfriend in front of their 1-year-old daughter late last month.

Cashel is accused of slapping the victim around before he allegedly picked her up in the air -- by her neck -- and strangled her with both hands until she nearly passed out.

We also hear more charges may be on the way as police are investigating another serious accusation of violence made by the same victim.

For the moment, Cashel is being held without bail ... and there will be a detention hearing on Thursday to determine a possible bail amount, if any.