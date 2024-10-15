'Love Island' Star Hannah Smith's Arrest Rant at Cop Was Racially Charged

"Love Island USA" star Hannah Smith was spewing racially charged remarks at a police officer during her recent arrest in Atlanta ... TMZ has learned.

A source close to the investigation tells TMZ ... Hannah not only threatened the female Cobb County officer, but also dragged race into her rant. We're told she yelled, "Bitch. I can't wait to kill you, you dumbass, ugly bitch 'cause you're f****** fat, and they love us skinny bitches 'cause you're f****** Black, and I hate Black bitches so I can't wait to kill you and your sister, you dumbass bitch."

We're told she also told the officer something to the effect of "You hate white bitches."

As TMZ reported last week, Hannah was arrested for threatening to kill a police officer at a concert venue in Atlanta on September 30.

Hannah was booked with 2 felonies -- terroristic threats and willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer. She was released on bail the next day. Prosecutors are reviewing the case to determine if she'll be charged.

Hannah's attorney, Mike Hawkins, tells TMZ ... On Sept. 30, Hannah ordered a drink at the bar at The Roxy music venue with friends before a show, and later stepped away from her drink to take a photo with fans.