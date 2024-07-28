'Love Island' Star Rob Rausch Hanging Out with YouTuber Tarayummy

Play video content TMZ.com

Rob Rausch -- the controversial player from the most recent "Love Island USA" season -- may have found a connection off-camera ... 'cause he's hanging out in L.A. with a new lady.

TMZ obtained photos and videos of Rausch hanging out with internet personality Tarayummy in Calabasas -- home to some of Hollywood's biggest A-Listers -- last week.

While you can't see their faces, there are a couple telltale signs it's Rob and Tara ... starting with their famous ink lining up with these photos.

First, Rausch ... who 'LI' fans will know has an intricate snake tattoo on his right arm. It's hard to see from this pic -- but, look closely, and you can see a bit of the snake's scaly body wrapped around the back of his arm, and the video of the two of them shows more of it.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Plus, he's wearing a snake t-shirt ... and, just look at his Instagram -- the dude's got a slithering obsession.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As for Tarayummy ... take a look at the right elbow -- the script tattoo on the back of it looks exactly like the one she's showing off in her IG bikini pics. Plus, she's holding a very similar handbag in multiple vids. FWIW, she and Rausch also follow each other on IG.

We've hit his team to confirm with no word back yet ... but, sources with direct knowledge tell us this is them -- and they were grabbing a quick coffee before going to film something for Tara's YouTube channel together.

Of course, certain "Love Island USA" fans will tell Tarayummy to run for the hills. If you haven't seen the show, Rausch bounced from girl to girl ... never really sticking with one long enough to make a connection.