Former 'Love Island' Contestant Luca Bish Shows Off Injured Leg

Former "Love Island" star Luca Bish landed in the hospital after he got banged up pretty bad.

Check out this video Luca posted Saturday to his Instagram ... it shows him seated in a wheelchair as he's being carted through the medical facility with his extended leg in a brace while gripping a pair of crutches.

Bish did not provide details on how he suffered his injury, but he added a touch of humor to his painful sitch by playing Ed Sheeran's song, "Thinking Out Loud," which includes the lyrics: "my legs don't work like they used to before."

As you may know, Luca appeared as a contestant on Season 8 of "Love Island," which brings together singles looking for love while living together in a luxury villa.

To stay on the show, the players forge romantic relationships to see if they are a good fit as the public gets to vote who stays on the island and who gets booted.

Luca made it pretty far in the process, getting crowned runner-up with Gemma Owen, the daughter of ex-British soccer player Michael Owen. But, Luca and Gemma split after three months.