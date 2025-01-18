Ally Lewber Seen Taking More Stuff From James Kennedy's Home Amid Apparent Split

When one person takes stuff out of their partner's place, it's a clear sign they are dunzo ... and that is exactly what just happened between Ally Lewber and James Kennedy.

The two were snapped -- both looking very unhappy -- at his L.A. home Friday as she was seen carrying bags out of his place.

This major development comes after the "Vanderpump Rules" alum was arrested last month for misdemeanor domestic violence following an argument with an unnamed woman. According to the Burbank Police Department’s arrest log, the woman claimed her boyfriend picked her up and threw her to the ground.

Shortly after the arrest, Ally -- who was not named as the victim -- released a statement saying she's doing fine but taking the time she needs ... and asked people to respect her privacy.

As for James, he said he was going to take some time away to focus on himself ... adding, "I am committed to making meaningful changes in my life. I am taking time to focus on my sobriety, personal growth, and being present for my loved ones."

Remember, JK was spotted helping Ally load her personal items into her car just days after his arrest ... which is when TMZ learned the couple was spending time apart.