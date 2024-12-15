James Kennedy Ignores Questions About Domestic Violence Arrest

Play video content @LionsShareNews / Backgrid

James Kennedy's not taking questions on his recent arrest ... keeping quiet on what exactly went down last week while out in public Sunday.

The reality TV star was leaving the Long Beach Airport after flying back from his Milwaukee gig last night when photogs caught up with him ... asking a series of questions

Watch the clip ... the interviewer asks how he's holding up, what exactly happened last Tuesday, etc. -- but, James ignores him, searching for his car instead.

Kennedy jumps in the vehicle and shuts the door without making a peep before the clip ends ... so, it seems he won't be speaking about his arrest anytime soon.

Play video content TMZ Studios

As we told you ... this past Tuesday, LAPD arrested Kennedy on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge after cops say he got into an argument with an unnamed woman and allegedly grabbed her.

According to the Burbank PD arrest log, an officer made contact with James and the woman -- who cops say told them her boyfriend picked her up and threw her to the ground.

Play video content

James was arrested and released ... and, he's clearly not letting the arrest stop him -- deejaying a set in Wisconsin Saturday night.

Play video content TMZ.com

His lawyers released a statement in the aftermath of the arrest ... saying they were hopeful the city attorney would not spread charges. Ally Lewber -- James' longtime GF -- also told fans she's doing alright, but asked for privacy at this time.