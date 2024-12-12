'VPR's Kristen Doute Reacts to Ex James Kennedy's Domestic Violence Arrest

Kristen Doute is weighing in on her ex James Kennedy's legal woes ... posting a short but blunt reaction to the "Vanderpump Rules" star's recent domestic violence arrest.

After TMZ broke the story ... in which we revealed James was arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence after allegedly getting into an argument with a woman Tuesday evening ... Kristen addressed the news head-on in her Instagram Stories.

Alongside our story regarding James' arrest, Kristen wrote one word ... "Finally."

James and Kristen dated between 2013 and 2015, with the bulk of their relationship playing out on "Vanderpump Rules." The twosome notably had a contentious relationship, with various explosive arguments playing out over several seasons of the Bravo hit.

James has yet to address the arrest ... though, we've reached out to the Bravo personality directly for comment.

As TMZ reported today, James was arrested Tuesday evening after attending Kathy Hilton's holiday party with girlfriend Ally Lewber earlier in the night.

Law enforcement sources told us ... James was booked after allegedly grabbing a woman in an argument, though we were told officers didn't see any visible injuries on her.

The arrest comes weeks after James, along with the rest of the 'VPR' cast, were given their pink slips by Bravo ... who announced they'd be rebooting the show.

Though, sources told TMZ at the time the OG stars weren't surprised by the update -- especially after the show went on an indefinite pause following the season 11 reunion.