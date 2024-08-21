James Kennedy Gives The Lowdown On Return Of 'Vanderpump Rules'

Play video content TMZ.com

"Vanderpump Rules" star James Kennedy is trying to keep us in the loop about the show’s return during its production pause -- except it turns out he's not in the loop himself.

The DJ spilled the tea to TMZ outside L.A.'s Equinox Wednesday ... saying he’s crossing his fingers for a quick return to filming. But so far, he hasn’t heard a peep from the producers.

But JK’s not one to let Bravo fans freak out about the show’s fate ... keeping the faith alive with a seriously chill reassurance, which you can check out in the clip.

He also gives the lowdown on how his costar Ariana Madix is doing ... and plugged his upcoming DJ gig!

But back to concerns over the show's return ... it all kicked off back in April when sources told TMZ production was breaking its usual May filming start to give the cast a post-Scandoval breather and let them live their own lives for a bit.