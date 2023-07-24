James Kennedy Renames Dog Taken From Ex-Fiancé Rachel Leviss

"Vanderpump Rules" star James Kennedy has chosen a new name for his pup ... the same one he scooped up from a shelter after living with his ex, Rachel Leviss.

James shared a cute snap Sunday of the dog formerly known as Graham Cracker -- now called Hippie, according to the DJ. He says it carries some sentimental weight, being "a tribute to my late godfather, George Michael's dog's name."

He says the legendary singer's pooch was "the only dog I saw around the house growing up" ... and he thinks both George and Hippie are watching over him today and would be pretty proud of him.

As we reported, James posted some pics with his dog and his GF Ally Lewber last week, during the "VPR" Lake Tahoe trip.

Sources told us it was recently dropped off at a shelter after having a biting problem, and Rachel's mom, Laura, claimed she was bit down to the bone while caring for Hippie while her daughter was at her mental health facility, according to ET.

After some rehabilitation, Vanderpump Dog Foundation learned where the pup was and set up the reunion with James.